Charles Michael Williams, age 67, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Charles was born March 19, 1954 in Kokomo to Charles R. and Irene (Canady) Williams.
Charles worked for Continental Steel Corp. and later worked as an independent truck driver. He enjoyed coaching children sports and was an avid race fan.
Survivors include his son; Justin L. (Brandi) Williams, grandchildren; Benjamin Janson Williams and Eleanor Grace Williams, niece; Lisa Galloway.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; Charles R. and Irene Williams, son; Janson Williams, sister; Bess Galloway.
Private graveside services will be held.