Charles Lowell Allen, 98, of Kokomo, passed away February 4, 2020. He was born in Farmland Indiana to the late Fred and Effie (Trent) Allen on August 5, 1921.
Charles retired from Public Service of Indiana. He enjoyed playing bridge and his friends at Primrose.
He is survived by his five children, Jane Glover (Terry), Chuck Allen (Cathy), Rodney Allen (Debbie), Conrad Allen (Margarita), Brad Allen, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and brother Keith Allen (Barbara).
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Bernice Allen, two grandchildren, three brothers, and three sisters. Services for Charles will take place at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1pm with Pastor James McCauley officiating. There will be a visitation from 11am to 1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden cemetery.