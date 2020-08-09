Charles Lee Losch of Kokomo, passed away at 4:30am at home, August 7th, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born March 3, 1938 in Shepherdsville, KY to the late Hubert and Ethel Mae Losch. He married Diane (Warne) Losch on August 3, 1991 in Sevierville, TN. They have been married for 30 years.
Charlie retired after 36 years from Moon Fabricating in Kokomo. He loved to garden and loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhart.
He is survived by his wife; Diane and his children; Angie (George) Ference, Marilyn (Richard) Jeffries, John Charles, Beth Ann (Tony) Lake, and Jean Paul (Angie) Scott, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Charlie is preceded in death by several of his siblings.
There will be a private memorial for Charles at a later date with the family.