Charles Lee Gibson, 85, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on June 21, 2021. He was born on November 4, 1935 in Neelyville, MO the son of Hughie D. and Flossie M. (Chidester) Gibson.
Charles retired from the United States Navy in 1975 and worked at Continental Steel until 1986. He loved spending time with his friends gardening, working on lawnmowers, listening to music and singing.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Nancy J. Gibson (Kinsey); two daughters, Julie Gibson of Kokomo, IN; Jill Nix (Kurt) of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Korey Keller of Muncie, IN; Kasey Keller of Kokomo, IN; Karah (Dustin) Chase of Kokomo, IN; great granddaughters, McKynzie and Kaelyn Chase and a great grandchild due in September; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brother and two sisters.
Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Share memories at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.