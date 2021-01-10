Charles L. Burt, 89, of Naples, FL, formerly of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. He was born January 14, 1931 in Kokomo to Lowell and Edna (Harper) Burt. He married Patricia Arlene Goodier on May 11, 1952 in Kokomo. Pat preceded him in death on October 23, 2018.
Charlie was a lifelong farmer and member of the Galveston Masonic Lodge. Charlie and Pat enjoyed spending time in the warm Florida sunshine the last 20 years in Naples.
Surviving family include his children, Ted (Deb) Burt, Franklin, IN; Paula (Kent) Francis, Fishers, IN; Karen (Chris) Fouts, Spring Branch, TX; and Melissa (Wayne) Midkiff, Indianapolis, IN. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home with Pastor Norm Snyder officiating. Entombment will take place in Sunset Memory Gardens in Kokomo immediately following services. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at the funeral home prior to services on Friday.
Knowing our father, you were aware of his passion for farming as well as his love for shooting skeet. We believe in lieu of flowers, nothing would please him more to memorialize his life, then for those who wish, to contribute to one of the following organizations. Thank you so much for being a part of dad’s life. Ted, Paula, Karen and Missy.
National FFA Foundation of Indiana, www.ffa.org ; Isaac Walton League, 2629 South 200 East, Kokomo, IN. 46902; or Crooked Creek Conservation Club, 13203 East 246th St., Noblesville, IN. 46060.
