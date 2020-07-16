Charles Julian Myers, 76, Kokomo, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 9, 1943, in Logansport, the son of the late George Albert & Gloria Louise (Christian) Myers. On October 28, 1967, at St. Charles Church in Bloomington, IN, he married Norma Alicia Young, his wife of over 50 years.
Charles was a 1961 graduate of Logansport High School where he went to the final 4 in the state basketball tournament, excelled in football, and ran track. He went on to attend Indiana University on a football scholarship, then transferred to Franklin College, graduating in 1966. He received his Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law in 1969. Charles practiced law in Kokomo for over 40 years and served as the city’s prosecutor for one term. He and Norma enjoyed traveling, visiting over 50 countries together, but he was happiest at home sitting around the giant picnic table in the backyard with his family.
Along with his wife Norma, Charles is also survived by his children, Charles Kevin (Lisa) Myers, Michael George (Leslee Pettitt) Myers, and John William (Jeffrey Phillips) Myers; grandchildren, Jasmine (Blake) Copple, Miranda Myers (fiancé, Jacob Kindred), Norma Z. Myers, Margaret Myers, Sean Myers, and Thomas Myers; great-grandchildren, Olivia Myers, Sophia Copple, Damion Myers, and Sebastian Myers.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bradley Erik Myers; and sister, Marilyn Myers Mayhill.
Private family services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory with Chuck Jansen officiating. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. A celebration of his life for friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 18 at the Kokomo Country Club from 1:30 – 4pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to Rock Steady Boxing at the Kokomo YMCA (inquire at the YMCA how to direct your donation to Rock Steady Boxing) or to Bona Vista. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Charles' family, please visit our floral store.