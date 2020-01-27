Charles J. Jewell, 65, Kokomo, passed away at 3:12 AM Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born February 8, 1954, in Kokomo, the son of the late Clarence & Thelma (Bobson) Jewell. On July 29, 1989, he married Kimberly R. Johnson, who survives.
Charles retired in 2008 from Chrysler Corp. after 31 ½ years of service and was a member of the UAW Local #685. He was a retired member of the Dragons Motorcycle Club. He loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, barbecuing, and watching sports.
Along with his wife Kimberly, Charles is survived by his daughters, Alexandria Jewell, and Victoria Jewell; siblings, Claudette Davis, Fredrick (Rebecca) Lynch, Darlene Liggon, Arlene (Wilford) Morland, and Brent (Sarah) Jewell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chris Winegarner, Caren Winegarner, Cae (Tim) Holcomb, Craig Winegarner, and Cindy Johnson; along with special brothers and sister, Burton Lynch, Tyrone Lynch, Falaine Jones, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jawan T. Young; and siblings, Thomas Jewell, Priscilla Santa Cruz, and special sister Kellie Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at Noon Monday, January 27th at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 AM-12 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to Kokomo Park & Recreation Reservoir. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
