Charles Harmon Jr., 91, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home. He was born September 24, 1929, in Kent County, Kentucky. He married Phyllis Marie (Summerix) Harmon who preceded him in death on April 30, 2017.
Charles worked in concrete construction and was a member of the Laborers’ International Union for 56 years. He served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson. Charles also enjoyed splitting wood, taking care of his home and his wife.
Charles is survived by his step-son, James (Tammy) Cummings; grandchildren, Zachary Verrett, Adam (Aariel) Forkner, Katelynn Cummings, Ashlee Forkner and Abby (Brenden Shearer) Forkner; great-grandchildren, Easten Verrett, Alaia Verrett, Alexis Batchelor, Avery Shearer, Caleb Santiago, Saylor Forkner, Colton Forkner and Kinzlee Forkner; daughter-in-law, Susan Cummings; and dear friend, Shirley.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; and step-son, Joe Summerix.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
