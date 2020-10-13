Charles Edwin Bollet

Charles "Chuck" Edwin Bollet, 93, of Kokomo, went to be the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:28am surrounded by his family. He was born July 29, 1927 in Marion, Indiana to the late Earl Bollet and Cecil (Mast) Bollet. He was married to Peggy (Reasor) Bollet, before she passed away in 1979. Chuck later married Martha (Rose) Bollet on November 19, 1986 in Kokomo. They were married for 34 years. She survives him.
Chuck graduated from Marion High School. He attended Purdue University before enlisting in the United States Army Air Force in 1945. He served his country until 1947. Chuck worked for Delco Electronics for over 32 years.
Chuck was an Eagle Scout, and an avid golfer. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church for many years, serving as past Treasurer. Chuck was always willing to help his daughters with their many projects, knowing they would be spending quality time together. He was not a man of many words, but his actions said it all. He had a servants heart for sure.
Surviving him is wife Martha, daughters Lisa (Brian) Blythe, Susan (Scott) Kriese-Vest, and Brenda (Tim) McMain, step-daughters Melanie (Robert) Sutton, and Marjorie (Mike) Butcher, grandchildren Lindsay (Dustin) Patterson, Kayla (Dom) Spadafora, Madison Blythe, Ian Vest, Morgan Vest, Taylor Vest, Chandler McMain, Chase (CJ) McMain, Chris Hayes, Amy (Mike) Jackson, Ryan (Alex) Scholl, Christina (Kevin) Griffin, and Chelsea (Joshua) Taylor, several great grandchildren, and one brother Robert (Ann) Bollet.
Preceding Chuck in death is grandson Noah Kriese, and brother Ronald (Eve) Bollet.
The family expresses a thank you to Makeylla Wheeler for loving and caring for Chuck.
Services for Charles will take place at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Pattison officiating on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11am, with an hour of visiting time prior. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel. Military Honors will be performed by the Kokomo VFW Post 1152 and the United States Army at Estates of Serenity cemetery at 2:30pm.