Charles Edward Townsend, 89, of Forest, passed away on the family farm of natural causes on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born June 4, 1931, in Tipton County, to Shelby and Sylvia (Gordon) Townsend. On March 11, 1955, he married Hazel Pearson, and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2019.
Charles graduated from Prairie Township High School and served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He farmed his entire life and loved the hard work that it took. He enjoyed bailing hay and owned the 2nd and 3rd largest round bailors in the state of Indiana. He also enjoyed cutting wood, driving tractors, raising livestock, the farm cats and his 1968 green Chevy truck.
Survivors include his children, Kevin (Brenda) Townsend and Lisa (Steve) Lorenz; son-in-law, Kevin Bridgewater; grandchildren, Jessica (Peter) Bridgewater, Kevin Kyle Townsend, Kaitlin (Ross) Carter and Ian Lorenz; great-grandson, Canaan Ross Carter; sister, Rosemary (Howard) Leckrone; and brother, Joe Townsend.
In addition to his wife, Hazel Townsend, he was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; daughter, Marcia Bridgewater; and sister, Anna Mae Townsend.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandston.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
To send flowers to Charles' family, please visit our floral store.