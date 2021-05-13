Charles E. Radliff, 90, Kokomo, died peacefully at Waterford Health Campus on May 11, 2021. He was born September 26, 1930 to Albert and Hattie (Bagley) in Amboy, Indiana. He was a longtime and very active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Kokomo.
Charlie was a 1949 graduate of Kokomo High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After training at Lackland Air Force Base he was stationed at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, Illinois as Staff Sergeant/Instructor in Radio and Electrical technologies. After discharge he returned to Kokomo and began his career with GM/Delco Radio/Delco Electronics, retiring in 1984.
In March, 1951, he married Pauline Hosier who passed away in 1969. In January, 1970, he married Jessie Dolce Radliff and spent 49 years traveling, hunting/fishing, and making great memories. Charlie was an avid and obsessive hunter and fisherman and loved collecting guns.
Charles is survived by daughters Nicki Hammond (Randy) of Kokomo and Pam Dolce-Nevin of Cincinnati, Ohio. He has two grandchildren, Whitney Hammond Ruddell (Adam) and Charles Tucker Hammond (Kristen); two great grandchildren, Madelyne Ruddell and Harper Ruddell. A sister, Alice Beckom of Kokomo, and nephews Wayne Beckom (Cindy) and Rex Beckom, as well as niece Janis Zell (Ferren). A son, Charles E. Radliff, Jr. preceded him in death. His most treasured friends in life, Guy Smith and the late Duane Leadbetter, who accompanied him in many, many travels and adventures throughout their lives are also remembered.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior Street, Kokomo, with Fr. Richard Lightsey officiating. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium at the church. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to St. Andrew Church or the Kokomo Humane Society. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
