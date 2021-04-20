Charles E. Graham

Charles Edward Graham of Kokomo, IN went to be with our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday April 17, 2021. He lived on this earth for 88 years, 7 months, and 11 days. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth M. (Palmer) Graham on May 21, 2004. They were married on December 31, 1963 in Reynolds, Indiana and enjoyed 40 happily married years.
He was born in Camden, Indiana on September 6, 1932 to Jesse and Eva (Smith) Graham. He was preceded in death by all five of his brothers: Milton, John, Kenny, Bud, and Jerry.
He graduated from high school in Camden, then joined the military and served eight years. He was a medic in the Korean War, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. He retired from Chrysler Transmission Plant in Kokomo after 24 years.
Survivors include five children: Richard W. Miller of Kokomo, David E. Miller (Carolyn) of Lebanon, Cathy M. Miller of Kokomo, Leslie K. (Chad) Hudson of Lebanon, and Charlene A. (Mark) Woodruff of Cabot, Arkansas. He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for many years. He was a very kind and gentle spirit who loved people and animals. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Kokomo Humane Society.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.