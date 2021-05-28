Charles E. “Charly” Doran, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 3:55 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. He was born July 7, 1938, in Peru, the son of the late Charles Marion & Loretta Ardina (Moore) Doran. On July 18, 1964, in Peru, he married Licha B. Ferrero who preceded him in death on September 29, 2011.
Charly was a 1957 graduate of Peru High School. He served with the United States Army. He retired in 2002 from Chrysler Corp after 36 years of service. Charly also worked as a mechanic for a garage in Peru called “Jakes”. He enjoyed riding his BSA Goldstar motorcycle which he rode to Florida with his friends in the rain and back to Indiana. Charly also enjoyed working on cars and vans. In 1975, he bought a new Dodge van in his favorite color, Red, which was his pride and joy. He customized it with a teardrop window in the back, a roof vent and carpeted platform for storage and resting. Charly installed cruise control before most cars had it stock. He loved listening to Elvis, Melanie and Neil Diamond.
Charly is survived by his sons, Edward Doran and Roger Doran brother, Ronald Doran; sisters, Lori Doran and Nancy (Danny) Wenzler, along with several nieces and nephews.
Charly was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Licha.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery, 8315 Logansport Road, Logansport, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Charles' family, please visit our floral store.