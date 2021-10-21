Another member of the “Greatest Generation” is gone. Charles Donald Isherwood, “Don”, passed peacefully on Sept. 21, 2021 at his home in Fallbrook, California. His wish was to die on his Fallbrook property with his avocado and fruit trees. Don was born in Detroit, Michigan on Aug. 21, 1925.

Don is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 24 years, children from his first marriage, David (Lori Beth) of Santa Barbara, CA, Mark of Kokomo, Indiana, Paul of Rossville, Indiana, and Bonnie (Brent) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren Elizabeth, Christine, Lauren, Dawn, Grant, and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ben, Olivia, Colton, and Kaylee.

He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, step-children, and relatives. Don is preceded in death by his first wife, Sophie, of 43 years; son, Dennis; siblings, Jerry (Elizabeth), Marge (Gene), Janet (Joe), and Richard; and parents Charles and Olga Isherwood.

Don graduated from Holy Redeemer High in Detroit in June, 1943 at age 17 and volunteered for U.S. Army Air Corp in October, 1943. Don was trained as a B-17, “Flying Fortress”, ball turret gunner in the infamous 8th Army Air Force. As a “belly gunner” he flew 35 missions over Germany destroying Germany’s military industrial complex.

Don received an Honorable Discharged on October, 1945 at age 20, highly decorated with Air Medals (5), an Overseas Service Bar, an American Campaign Medal, European Campaign Medals (3), and a WW II Victory Medal.

Don graduated from The Business Institute with a bachelor of commercial science in accounting in November, 1947. He worked at a Ford manufacturing plant and started his own accounting business, before joining General Motors in 1951 in the payroll department. Don worked 35 years for GM, moving with the company from Detroit to Santa Barbara (1962) to Milwaukee (1971) to Kokomo (1972) where he innovated the first direct deposit payroll system. Don retired as the General Salary Payroll Supervisor in 1986 to Fallbrook, California.

In retirement, Don worked diligently on his avocado grove, while always finding time to be competitive in bowling and golf - too competitive!

Our family is grateful for Don’s compassionate caregivers during the past eighteen months including Linda Reighley, Maggie Paz, Ana Lara, and Judy Jensen.

Donations can be made in Don’s memory to the Fallbrook Senior Center or Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 450 S Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA.

A Military Service with Honors will occur at 1:00pm on November 23, 2021 at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.