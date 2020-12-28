On December 14, 2020, Charles David Osborne, 42, Kokomo, loving father of four children, died very unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born August 15, 1978, in Kokomo, to Charles “Danny” Osborne and Valerie Daily.
Charles enjoyed the outdoors from early childhood and throughout his life, spending free time hunting and fishing. In his career, Charles achieved his goal of General Manager at Golden Corral. He always loved gathering with friends and family and was known for his humor and laughter.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Bailey (Shane) Osborne, Aryan (Mykel) Osborne and Sophie Osborne; his children’s mother and lifelong friend, Brandy; grandchildren, Laythan, Paisley and Abel; siblings, Kyle (Tiffany), Tishelle (Johnathon), Victor, Larry, Tammy and Jerry-Lee (Kaitlyn); and his grandmother, Diane Osborne.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Valerie Daily; son, Dustin Osborne; grandfather, Charles Edward Osborne; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna and Steve Lamberson.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.