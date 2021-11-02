Charles "Chuck" R. Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier today introduced its new air monitor, a simple, cost-effective way to monitor the quality of indoor air in almost any room of a house, apartment or office space, and the most recent addition to Carrier's growing suite of Healthy Homes solutions. As people are more focused on the health of their indoor environments than ever before, it is imperative that they take steps to improve their living and working spaces, including the air they breathe. With a Carrier air monitor, they are one step closer to being more informed about their indoor air quality and determining solutions for creating a healthier environment. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.