Charles "Chuck" R. Campbell

Charles R. “Chuck” Campbell, 75, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born May 6, 1946, in Kokomo, to Darwin A. and Helen (Pettit) Campbell. On October 22, 1966, he married Connie L. Hubbard, and she survives.
The world lost a truly wonderful man. Chuck was one of the most kindhearted and selfless people. He loved his family so dearly, and he was always the first one to offer help when someone needed it.
Chuck was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern High School and a 1970 graduate of the Indiana College of Mortuary Science. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969 and worked as a funeral director in Howard County for 40 years. He was appointed by Mayor John Peacock to the Crown Point Cemetery Board of Regents and served four years as president. He also served as president of the Boys & Girls Club and as vice president of the Babe Ruth League in the 1970’s. Chuck enjoyed buying Christmas presents every year for children in need and was a member of the Metro Kiwanis.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Connie Campbell, survivors include his daughter, Amy (Scott) Sailors, Walton; three grandchildren, Kelsey Stahl, Tipton, Keegan Boring, Walton, and Kolton Boring, Walton; great-grandchildren, Jace and Samantha Sottong; niece, Christy (Steve) Waite, Ohio; nephew, Craig (Jean) Campbell, Ohio; sister-in-law, Janet (Jim) Sizemore and their children, Kent, Michelle, Sherri, and John; and lifelong friends, Betty McCarty, Tracy McCarty and Deb Padgett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad Campbell; brother, Benny Campbell; sister-in-law, Janet Sue (Mason) Campbell; and lifelong friends, Max McCarty and Jeff Stout.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Greentown American Legion. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Chuck’s memory to We Care. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.