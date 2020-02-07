Charles “Chuck” Henry, 70, of Young America, passed peacefully into heaven on Feb. 6, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. He loved life and fought a brave fight.
Chuck was born on July 26th, 1949 to Fred and Phyllis (Brower) Henry. He graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 1967 then joined the Marine Corp to serve his country. He married Donna (Minks) on April 4th, 1997 and the two families blended. The word stepchild was never allowed in his family. He loved all his children and grandchildren, and each had a special relationship to him. He loved fishing, traveling, archery, Harley Davidsons and cooking on his green egg.
He is survived by wife Donna, children; Charles Henry, Michelle (Henry) Payne, Joel (Michelle) Henry, Tia (Tina) Lewellen, Matt (Jenny) Lewellen, Nathan (Penny) Lewellen and Whitney (Marla) Smith. Surviving grandchildren include, Mariah Coventry, Cullen Surine, Adriana Henry, Isabella Henry, Brendon and Brantley Andrews; Hannah, Harley, Chloe and Caleb Lewellen; Dylan Smithes, Hunter Smithes, Kayla Roberts, Kaleb Lewellen, Keaton Lewellen, Cody McGehee, Brendan McGehee, Toby McGehee, Emma Lewellen, and Tre Hamilton. He also loved his great grandson Carver McGehee. Chuck is also survived by two sisters, Cheryl (Les) Karnes and MaryJayne (Steve) Merchant; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and brother and sisters in laws. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents. He has received much love and support from many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10th 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Ken Spangler officiating. Burial will follow in Young America Cemetery where Chuck served as Sexton for many years. Visitation will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. Sunday, February 9th at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the A.C. Robertson Cancer fund to help this young man fight the same type of cancer Chuck was diagnosed with. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
