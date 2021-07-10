Charles “Chuck” David Rockey, 52, Kokomo, passed away 2:16 am Wednesday July 7, 2021, at his home. He was born November 17, 1968, in Kokomo, IN, the son of Charles Vernon Rockey and Winifred (Stroup) Campbell. On June 27, 2014, he married Dr. Mark Montgomery in Kokomo, and he survives.
Chuck was a 1988 graduate of Western High School. He earned an Associates Degree at Vincennes University, where he was a collegiate diver. He held the freshman diving record at Western High School for more than 36 years and was a drum major in marching band. Chuck worked at Chrysler Corp. for 28 years, and just recently as an inspector. He also worked as a fire diver at Indiana Beach through the summers. He enjoyed taking care of his many plants and had a green thumb. Chuck and Mark owned a gym in Lafayette for 3 years and competed in body building. Chuck loved boating, fishing, and spending time at his lake house on Prince’s Lake. He was a dog lover and had a special place in his heart for his two dogs, Storm and Rose. Chuck was a former member of Alto Methodist Church, a member of Union 685 and PQI at Chrysler.
In addition to his husband Mark, Chuck is survived by his mother, Winni Rockey Campbell; sisters, Lesa (Phil) Gross, Monica (Mark) Greengard, Jennifer (Craig) Lewis; aunt, Rachel (John) Rosborough; uncle, John (Vi) Stroup; cousins, Andrew (Brook) Rosborough, Elizabeth (Claton) Ferguson, Lori (Ty) Thomas, Angie (Kenny) Humble; canine companions, Storm and Rose; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Vernon Rockey; stepfather, Ben Campbell; and grandparents. His grandma Stroup was his best buddy.
Chuck had an infectious personality and a laugh that “would leave you in stitches.” He would always end his visits with saying “I love you Mama!”
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday July 13, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday July 14, 2021, at Stout & Son, with Pastor Billy Martin officiating. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St. Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
