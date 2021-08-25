Charles "Charlie" Sovern

Charlie L. Sovern, 78, Kokomo, formerly of Jerome, passed away at 10:13 am, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in his garden. He was born March 8, 1943, in Windfall to Bernie S. and Hilda G. (Reiss) Sovern. On June 10, 1966, he married Jean A. Warner in Jerome, she survives.
Charlie graduated from Eastern High School in 1961. He served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1965 during the Vietnam War. Charlie retired from Chrysler Corporation after 32 years as an electrician. He was a member of the Greentown Masonic Lodge where he served as Master in 1984, Greentown Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis, American Legion Post 6 and UAW 685. He was an Extra Class Amateur Radio Operator.
He enjoyed playing golf, going on long walks and was an avid reader. He enjoyed gardening and raising his own plants and flowers. He had been a Master Gardner in Florida for many years. Charlie and Jean had spent the last 21 years wintering in Leesburg, FL. Charlie loved spending time with Jean attending events that their grandchildren were involved in.
In addition to his wife Jean A. Sovern, survivors include his daughters, Sherry L. Sovern (Bob Orzech), Bev (Marty) Stout, and Rebecca A. Pence; grandchildren, Dr. Katelyn (Jake) Bogardus, Reagan Stout (Nate Wood), Jordan VanMatre, Jared VanMatre, Lucas VanMatre (Jenna Seaman), Lance VanMatre and Reona Pence.
Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday August 27, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Masonic Services beginning at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s name to the Masonic Home or to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.