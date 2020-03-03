Charles “Butch” Johnson, 82, of Greentown, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis. He was born April 17, 1937, in Howard County, to Clyde and Tress (McClain) Johnson.
Butch graduated from Eastern High School in 1955. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 4 years, then served in the United States Coast Guard, retiring in 1976 as a Chief Petty Officer, after more than 20 years of combined service. He then worked at Delco Electronics and retired from there in 1997. He was a member of Greentown American Legion Post #317, the Fleet Reserve Association and Morning Star Church.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Echelbarger; sister-in-law, Cathy Johnson, both of Greentown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Lilith Johnson; two brothers, Wayne and Von Johnson; two sisters, Beverly Keith and Joan Hullinger; and brothers-in-law, Jim Echelbarger, Ned Hullinger and Robert Keith.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Pastor Lou Herchenroeder officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Coast Guard and Greentown American Legion Post #317. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Butch’s memory to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
