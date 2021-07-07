Charles B. “Charlie” Wyant, Kokomo, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health. Charlie was born August 27, 1936 in New London, IN to William Clay and Catherine I. (Kenworthy) Wyant.
In 1956 he married Marie Mason and they were married 36 years until her death in 1992. They were proud parents of Jill Schroer and Timothy (Jan) Wyant. After the death of Marie, he met and married Winifred (Keim) Jones and welcomed the addition of bonus children, Lisa (Kevin) Smith and Kristen (Travis) Harvey.
Born on a farm, farming was always an important part of Charlie’s life and a lifelong passion. He was a 1954 Northwestern High School graduate and served in the National Guard. An avid baseball enthusiast, Charlie played for Kokomo’s semi-pro team, the Kokomo Highlanders, in the 1950s. He worked as a maintenance foreman for Chrysler retiring in 1992 after 26 years of service. Charlie was also an active member of Kokomo Zion UMC. Family was an important part of Charlie’s life and he enjoyed participating in and supporting his children and grandchildren in their various activities and sporting events.
In addition to his wife and children, Charlie is survived by grandchildren, Joe (Neoma) Wyant, Daniel (Katie) Wyant, Kenton (Lainey) Schroer, Kameron Smith, Kraig Smith, Kaden Smith, Alyssa Harvey, and Shelby Harvey; great-grandchildren, Jayden Wyant and Liliana Wyant; brother, Tom (Lahoma) Wyant, brother-in-law, Bill (Carolyn) Donson; sisters-in-law, Jeanene Norwood and Marilyn Lightle; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; brothers, Ernie Wyant and Don Wyant; and a sister, Elouise Zeck.
Funeral services celebrating Charlie’s life will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Kokomo Zion UMC, 5051 E 400 N, Kokomo, with Kenny Cole and Jeanne Winter officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from noon until 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s name to Kokomo Zion UMC. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
