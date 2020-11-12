Charles A. Fannin (Chuck), 51, Kokomo, IN went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020.
He was born November 9, 1969 in New Castle, IN, the son of Arthur and Mary Margret (Wright) Fannin.
He is survived by his loving wife Melody (Alley) of 28 years; son Trevor (Claire) Fannin; granddaughter Monroe Fannin; brother Arthur Jr. (Kellie) Fannin; and various other family members.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
Chuck was a 1988 graduate of Greenfield Central High School. He was a long time member of the Woodland Church of God in Kokomo, IN where he was also a licensed minister. He served on the praise team, as well as catering meals for various church events. Chuck enjoyed cooking, Superman, and restoring cars, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He will always be remembered for bringing people together with his food and his humor.
Relatives and family members will be received on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Woodland Church of God, with Pastor Michael Alley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions towards the Woodland Church of God.