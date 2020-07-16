Charlene “Susie” Holsinger, 79, went to her heavenly home on July 15, 2020. Susie was born June 18, 1941 in Anderson, IN to Charles and Garnet Smith. She graduated from Anderson High School and lived most of her life in the Anderson area.
Susie retired from Anderson Community Schools where she was a custodian. She came out of retirement to work as a teacher’s aide for special education students. Her last job was Hopewell Center where she assisted special needs adults and children in their homes. She was also proud to be an Avon representative for many years.
A talented seamstress, she made beautiful wedding gowns, suits, curtains and even clothes for GI Joes. She had many hobbies and talent. She loved to paint. She was an avid gardener, growing the most beautiful plants and flowers in her yard. She loved to cook and made many wonderful meals for family and friends. Her made from scratch grape pie was a holiday favorite. Her witty sense of humor and gift of gab assured she never met a stranger.
Survivors include a son T.J. Jeffries and his wife Terry of Kokomo, IN. Daughter, Teresa Heath and her wife Joni of Colorado Springs, CO. Sister, Alberta Biddle and brother, John Keller; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog “Little Bit” She is preceded in death by her son, Troy Jeffries and brother Monte Smith.
Private services will be held by family at a later date. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
