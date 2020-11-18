Charlena Carol (Myers) Schwartzer

Charlena “Charlie” Carol Schwarzer, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 10:02am, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born on March 21, 1952 in Kokomo to Billy and Anna (Pio) Myers.
Charlena was a graduate of Taylor High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Ivy Tech in Computer Science. She spent most of her years raising her children, and worked as an Assistant Manager for Domino’s Pizza. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Eagles Lodge where she line danced with her friends. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, fishing and was an animal lover. She also enjoyed watching Christmas shows all year long, Shirley Temple Movies, eating mint chocolate chip ice cream and collecting Mickey and Minnie Mouse items. But above all she was a loving mother, sister and grandmother that loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her infectious laugh and smile will be dearly missed.
Charlena is survived by her children, Christina (James) Rosetto, Nicole (Collin) Bumgardner, Gabrielle Schwartzer, and Andrea (Kent) Feucht; brother, Randy Myers; ten grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Victoria Haas.
A memorial service will be held at 5pm, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Visitation will be held from 3pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com
