Chad Michael Ratcliff, 42, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Kokomo. He was born on October 18, 1977 in Kokomo, Indiana to Greg and Jill (Smith) Ratcliff.
Chad graduated from Western High School with the class of 1995. He was on the advising staff at IU-Kokomo since 2018. He graduated from Ivy Tech with an Associates Degree in Accounting in 2011, and Indiana Wesleyan with a Bachelors in Business in 2014. He loved his best friends Mike Sandy and Rick Phelps, cheering on the Chicago Cubs, spending time with his beloved dog, Addison, and spoiling his nieces Vada and Violet.
Surviving Chad is his parents Greg and Jill Ratcliff; grandmother; Evelyn DeLano, brother; Craig Ratcliff; sisters Shannon (Travis) Anthony and Christi (Zachary) Keller, aunts; Suzi (Gary) Bigott, and Joy Jackson, uncles; Don (Mari) Ratcliff and Jeff (Candy) Smith, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents; George and Rita Smith, and paternal grandparents; Jim and Yvonne Ratcliff and James DeLano.
In lieu of flowers, Chad asks that donations be made to: Pals for Paws and/or the Kokomo Humane Society.
There will be a private Celebration of Life for Chad at a later date with family and friends.
