Chad Michael Jones, 41, of Galveston, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born December 27, 1978 in Kokomo to Bobby and Connie (Carden) Jones.
Chad was employed with Chrysler for over 20 years, currently in tool and die. He loved all kinds of sports and enjoyed coaching at Lewis Cass with the youth league in Walton. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and family, doing anything outdoors, camping, fishing, snowmobiling. He loved being a part of the Moose Carden Fishing Clinic and working on cars. He could fix just about anything and was a dependable and hard worker in everything he did.
Surviving family include his children, Capreese and Brinxston Jones. His significant other Lyndsay Moloch and son Matthew McGuire; his parents, Bobby and Connie Jones, Galveston; his sisters, Christine (Brent) Wines, Kokomo; and Jennifer (Ryan) Preston, Walton; his nieces, Kyah, Rylan, Baylor and Lynnex; his paternal grandmother, Janice Horn, Kokomo; and several aunts, uncles and cousins and great friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Moose and Pat Carden and paternal grandfather, Bobby Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Face masks are required for all attending services and visitation due to the order of the Indiana State Health Department and Governor Holcomb’s order. A scholarship fund is in the process of being setup for his Children’s Education. Donations can be made at First Farmers Bank and Trust in Galveston.
