Chad Jason Wright, 48, was surrounded by family when he entered into heaven after a brave and relentless battle with cancer. He was born on June 6, 1973 in Kokomo to Larry Wright and Brenda Daily.
Chad Graduated from Northwestern High School. He worked for the family businesses, Country Catfish and Your Home Solutions Construction. He attended Full Gospel Tabernacle and renewed his relationship with the Lord during his final journey on earth.
Chad leaves behind many who loved him, especially his father Larry Wright, mother Brenda Daily, step father John Daily, sons, Cory Andrew Wright (Amber), Charles Anthony Wright, sister, Lesly Dyan Beall, grandson, Cody Wright, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chad was preceded in death by his son, Clayton Aaron Wright, grandmother, Wilma Baldwin and grandfather, Keith Wright.
Please join the family for a Celebration of His Life service on Saturday June 19, 2021 2:00pm at Full Gospel Tabernacle 1709 N. Faith Rd. Kokomo 46901 with friends gathering from 11:30am until time of service. James Ball will officiate. Service will conclude at the church.
You may find Chad’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you may order flowers and write a message for the family.