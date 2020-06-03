Chad A. Campbell, 45, Kokomo, passed away at 12:34 pm Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home. He was born December 13, 1974, in Kokomo, the son of Charles R. & Connie L. (Hubbard) Campbell. Gone to soon, he was someone who had never met a stranger. Chad was kind, funny, intelligent, humble, and strong in his determination and faith to the end.

Chad graduated from Northwestern High School in 1994. He graduated from Mid America college of Funeral Service in Jeffersonville, IN in 1996. After graduating from college, he attained his Funeral Directors/Embalmers License in 1997. Chad worked for funeral homes in North Central and Central Indiana for over 12 years and for the last 8 years, Mesa, AZ, and held a license in both states.

Chad was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist church and Chancel Choir, in Kokomo. He was also a member of the Howard Lodge #93 F &A.M., Kokomo, past President for the Muncie 5000th Kiwanis Club, High Street United Methodist Church and Church Choir in Muncie, the Delaware Lodge in Muncie. Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, 32nd Degree Mason in Indianapolis, and Pi Sigma Eta Fraternity in Jeffersonville. Chad enjoyed his singing groups and performing in musicals and plays. He loved Christmas time, watching “We Care”, and playing with his dogs, Pugsley and Tank, which were his life and best friends. Chad enjoyed a small collection of model hearses and caskets, and loved to fish. He took great pride in his job and he loved his work. Chad loved helping others in their time of need.

Along with his parents, Chuck and Connie, Chad is survived by his sister, Amy (Scott) Sailors, Walton; nieces and nephews, Kelsey Stahl, Tipton, Keegan Boring and Kolton Boring, Walton; great-niece and nephew, Samantha and Jace; aunts and uncles, Janet (Jim) Sizemore, California and Winnie Campbell, Kokomo; cousins, Craig and Christy, Ohio, along with several other cousins; and special lifetime friends, Betty, Tracy, and Deb.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the St. Vincent Hospice Team, Nurse Deborah, Molly, Jenny, Janelle, Angel, and Nicole, for their care, love and support of Chad and his family.

Chad was preceded in death by his uncle, Ben Campbell; aunt, Jan Campbell; and lifelong friends, Max McCarty and Jeff Stout.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Wednesday June 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held on Thursday, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Ken Spangler and Greg Reed officiating. Private burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.