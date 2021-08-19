Cecilia McNeal

On Monday, August 16, 2021, Cecilia “Ceci” McNeal, loving wife, mother, and Nana passed away peacefully at the age of 68 with her husband and children by her side. She was born on December 2, 1952 to the late Philip and Rita Navarra in Greensburg, Indiana.
Ceci is survived by her loving husband of 46 years on August 30, Tim McNeal, sons David (Ashley) McNeal, Aaron (Leah) McNeal, Jeff (Heather) McNeal, Brian McNeal, Alan (Courtney) McNeal, John (Shannon) McNeal and daughters Hirra (Dan) Suiter, Shari (Aaron) Rohyans and Anna (Brandon) Ruble and her grandchildren Jude, August, Everett, Simon, Mairin, Ethan, Josiah, Malachi, Silas, Gideon, Levi, Caleb, Claire, Abram, Maverick, Cora, Alex, Jackson, Hunter, and Bentley.
Ceci was a graduate of Ball State University in 1975, where she studied Music Education and Music Therapy. As a hard-working mother of nine, she embodied sacrificial love, homeschooling her children for seven years while teaching music in the school systems before retiring. She had a passion for teaching piano that lasted 36 years, up until her final days, enabling her to share her love for music with friends and family alike.
Above all else, Ceci was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She treasured her involvement in her church community, leading prayer meetings, leading worship, baking biscotti, serving coffee, greeting and always welcoming newcomers. She will be long remembered for her enthusiastic personality, never failing to recognize the beauty around her and always pointing out the things that brought her joy.
There will be a private graveside service for family at Fairview Cemetery, Tipton, on Friday, August 20. The service will be videotaped for viewing later on her obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family. Young-Nichols Funeral home is assisting the McNeal family with Ceci’s arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 21at Grace Assembly of God, New Whiteland, Indiana for friends and family. Doors open at 1:00 p.m with service starting at 2:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged