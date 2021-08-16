Cecil Robert “Bob” Smith, 76, of Peru, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home. He was born March 11, 1945, in Logansport, to Woodrow and Jane (Gaby) Smith.
Bob graduated from Logansport High School in 1963 and went on to serve in the United States Army. He later worked as a salesman for Napa Auto Parts. He enjoyed traveling with his brothers and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Cecil (Carol) Smith, Jr., Dawn (Jeff) Wild, Anna (Chet) Berry and Rebecca Buck; grandchildren, Brandon (Morgan) Wild, Sarai (Grant) Quimby, Eli (Abby) Smith, Scarlett Buck, Jasper Buck, Jaime (Bryan) Wojtczack, Dillen (Brittany) Dorsey and Rick Dorsey; eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Carolyn) Smith and Woodrow (Diane) Smith; sister, Beverly Redd; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Smith.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Burnettsville Church of the Brethren, 100 S. Main St., Burnettsville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with cremation.