Cecil L. Bolton, 81, of Milton, Florida, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 4, 1940, in Lafollette, Tenn., to Willie F. and Mary E. (Archer) Bolton.
Cecil proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was employed at Continental Steel until the factory closed. Cecil was an avid fisherman and loved caring for his pets.
Cecil is survived by a son; Justin Bolton and his wife, Mary of Milton FL, from his former wife; Yvonne (Lee) Davis. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Robert Bolton and wife Christine of Noblesville and Erica (Bolton) DeGiorgio and husband Jay of Texas, six great-grandchildren, and a brother; Clifton of Kokomo.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Clyde, Charles, Carl and Clinton.
There will no services. Burial will be at Crown Point Cemetery in Kokomo. If you wish to leave a memorial contribution in Cecil's honor, please direct them to an Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.