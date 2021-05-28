Cecil Eugene Jones, Jr was born on February 26, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to the union of Rosetta (Wright) Jones and Cecil Jones, Sr.
Cecil attended Haworth High School. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served honorably for four years before returning home to complete the police academy and fireman training. He had always aspired to be in public service and helping others.
Cecil was employed at Caravan since 2010 and is a retired member of the Naptown Riders Club. He enjoyed fishing, playing chess, weaponry, riding his motorcycle, and participating in functions with the Naptown Riders. He also loved seafood and was a great cook! He had a wonderful sense of humor that made people laugh and enjoyed practical jokes.
Cecil departed this life on Tuesday, May 18th 2021 at 10:40pm at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory: brother Duane Jones, Nebraska; sisters Damita Peoples, Crystal Jones Minor, and Quintina Bell, all of Kokomo; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services for Cecil will be held at 12pm on Saturday, May 29th at The Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E Jackson St, Kokomo, with Bishop C. E. Glenn officiating. Friends may gather for a time of visitation at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel on Friday, May 28th from 3pm-6pm and on Saturday from 10am-12pm at the church.
Cecil will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery.