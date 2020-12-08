Catherine "Kate" (Betzner) Glassburn

Catherine J. “Kate” Glassburn, 93, of Mayfield, KY, formerly of Bunker Hill, IN, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 in Mayfield. She was born June 26, 1927 in Bunker Hill to Bethel O. and Dora E. (Kurtz) Betzner. She married Andrew J. Glassburn on December 22, 1945 in Miami, Indiana.
Kate was an Avon representative for many years. She also worked for Maconaquah School Corp. as a cook for over 40 years. She received her associate of business degree from Kokomo Business College. She was a member of Mt. Zion Christian Church in Kokomo and attended First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield. She enjoyed farming, gardening, sewing and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Skip-Bo, reading, watching basketball and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Michael) Snarr and son Mitchell (Sherry) Glassburn. Surviving grandchildren include Robin Lax, Tammy Smith, Bonnie Czoer, Stacy Rogers, Holli Christ, Marta Elliott, John McConnell, Sarah Misak, Cathi Neesam, Sam Glassburn, and Elizabeth Glassburn. Surviving great grandchildren include Sydney Garrison, Logan Smith, Ross Smith, Becca Lax, Abi Czoer, Michael Czoer, Olivia Smith, Wyatt Christ, Lydia Czoer, Karson Elliott, Dalton Christ, Klark Elliott, Ava Neesam, Hadley Neesam, Cora Neesam, and Meadow Misak.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12th at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Steve Melvin officiating from First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield, KY. She will be laid to rest next to her husband following services in the Rankin Cemetery in Bunker Hill. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11th at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston and one hour prior to services Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayfield First Church of the Nazarene Childrens Fund, 1200 West Broadway, Mayfield, KY. 42066 in her honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her local arrangements and Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky. You may leave a message of encouragement to the family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required if attending visitation and services.
