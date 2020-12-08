Catherine "Kate" (Betzner) Glassburn

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of COVID-19 cases and casualties has grown exponentially across the United States, including Northeast Indiana. Rather than sitting idle and allowing the situation to worsen, Livinguard, a hygiene-technology leader, is teaming with the City of Huntington (Indiana) in an effort to reverse the trend. Together, Livinguard and Huntington city officials are working to distribute more than 6,000 reusable Livinguard face masks to area front-line workers, nonprofits and area residents.