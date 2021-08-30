Catherine Frances Horne “Smokie Jo”, went home to be with the Lord at 12:00 p.m., August 24, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family.
Smokie Jo was born in Morocco North Africa on December 11, 1960 to Christina B. Horne and John R. Horne Jr.
Smokie Jo was a graduate of Lewis Cass High School. She retired from Meijer in 2011 to care for her beloved wife Barbara E. Cochran-Horne.
She was devoted to her family, friends, and fur babies. She enjoyed coaching softball, summer pool parties with the Westside Ranch Gang, and beers with the Schooner Crew at the David Foster Lodge 78 Fraternal Order of Police. She loved sports, especially Notre Dame football and women’s basketball. She had the gift of story-telling and could make a room of friends and family belly laugh like none other. She had a lust for learning and would challenge the status quo, even if it meant calling bs. She was as loyal as the day was long and fiercely devoted to all those she loved dearly.
Smokie Jo is survived by her two sweet poodles, Miss Reba and Darbie Jo; three brothers—Robert (Margerite) Horne, James Horne, John Horne; sister and best friend Christina (Steve) Cox; nephews—Joe Horne, James (Ivy) Horne, Michael (Susie) Horne, Dakota Horne, Ezra Horne, Daniel Cox, Decklin Davis, Jakson Horne; and nieces—Jennifer (Jason) Freeze, Meghann Horne, Tiegan Freeze, Jimmie Horne, Rainlee Davis. She is also survived by many cousins and extended family in Indiana and Dublin, Ireland. In addition to her family, she is survived by a community of long-time loyal friends. Family meant the world to her, and she was the glue that kept them all together.
Smokie Jo was proceeded in death by her longtime loving wife and best friend, Barbara E. Cochran-Horne on December 8, 2015; parents Christina B. Horne and John R. Horne Jr.; nephew Jonathan Lee Horne; her beloved schnauzer, Spencer; and several dear long-time friends.
In keeping with her wishes, no public services will be held. Private burial will take place at a later date in Galveston Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.