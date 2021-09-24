It is with sadness that the family of Catherine D. Pethoud (Davies), 91, Kokomo, announces her passing September 20, 2021. She was born June 13, 1930 in Elwood, IN to Thomas & Bernice (Blake) Davies. Catherine married Lloyd A. Pethoud Sr. on June 2, 1951, and they celebrated 43 years of marriage together before his passing on June 21, 1994. Catherine graduated from Elwood H.S. in 1948 and received an Associates Degree in Sociology from Indiana University Kokomo. She was a member of the Kokomo-Howard Co. Genealogy Society, Elwood-Pipe Creek Genealogy Society, American Bell (ABAI), Red Hatter Club, UAW 292, and retired in 1991 from General Motors after 25 years. Catherine is survived by daughters, Kari Thompson, Randa Perry and Andra (Gary) Kaus, son, Lloyd "Rusty" (Cheryl) Pethoud Jr., grandchildren, Valerie Riley, Matt Johnson, Stacie Cook, Danielle Hughes, Charlien Johnson, Randy McCrumb, Dallas McCrumb, Rebecca Roybal, Kyla Mazurowski, and Karrissa Pethoud, 31 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, siblings Arwin Davies, Marilyn Skinner, Mart Ashba, David Davies, and Eldie Wentz, and lifelong friends Rosie Poulson and Jo Thompson. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-father, Lloyd Wentz, and siblings, Margaret Benak and Nancy Haines. Services for Catherine will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, 1:00 pm at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo, IN 46902 with public visitation from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will immediately follow in Kokomo Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine’s memory to the Dementia Society of America. www.dementiasociety.charityproud.org You may find Catherine’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you may leave a message for the family.
- +36
