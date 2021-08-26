Cassie Warner, 34 of Kokomo passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Hospital – Kokomo. Cassie was born in Glendale, California on August 30, 1986 to Scott A. Warner and Terry (Schwierman) Warner.
Cassie was a Registered Dietician. She graduated from Tipton High School in 2005 and Ball State University in 2009. Cassie enjoyed a life of service to her patients, but her pride and joy was her son, Drake and all of his activities as well as spending time with his friends, her nephews and her niece. In her free time Cassie loved watching the Gilmore Girls and murder mysteries.
Cassie is survived by her parents; Drake Decker, her son; one brother, Caleb Warner (Jennifer), Noblesville and one sister Emily Vega (Seth) of Westfield. She is also survived by nephews Logan, Preston, and Beckett and niece Lilyana.
Visitation for Cassie will be from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton. Wearing of masks will be required for those attending the visitation. The funeral will be private with Cassie laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery next to her grandparents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in honor of Cassie be made to a trust fund that has been established for Drake at Solidarity Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo, Indiana, 46902.