Carson Ryan Smith of Carmel, Indiana passed away in his sleep on June 24, 2021 at nine months old. He was born on September 14, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana to Derek and Kathleen Smith.
Carson spent too little time on this Earth yet his impact was significant. He was a sweet and easy baby who was genuinely happy every day of his short nine months. He loved going on long walks in his stroller and adored his older brothers who would do anything just to get him to laugh. He blessed and brought joy to everyone who met him.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Jerry Barlow and Peggy Richter, Charlie Ryan, Laurence and Evelyn Lindahl, and Dr. John and Eleanor McCaslin.
He is survived by his parents, Derek and Katie Smith; his brothers, Callen and Caden Smith; his grandparents, Jerry and Marcia Smith of Kokomo, Indiana, and Robert and Elizabeth Lindahl of West Chicago, Illinois; his great-grandparents, Viola Ryan of Greentown, Indiana and Harry Richter of Kokomo, Indiana, his aunts and uncles, Adam Smith and Alyx Arnett of Kokomo, Indiana and Mary and Mitch McKay of Batavia, Illinois and his cousins, Zoe and Maeve McKay.
Visitation for Carson will begin at 9:00 AM on July 1st at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Carmel, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM and he will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.
And though our hearts are broken, And your life was far too short, We thank you, sweetest angel, For the happiness you brought.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carson’s name may be directed to his family.