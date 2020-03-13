Carolyn Sue Stevens

Carolyn Sue (Hopper) Stevens, age 83, passed away on March 11, 2020 at her home in Kokomo. She was born on June 2, 1936 in Windfall, Indiana to the late Guy and Bertha (Gordon) Hopper.
Carolyn graduated from Elwood High School. On December 22, 1956, she was married to Gerald A. Stevens in Elwood. Gerald preceded Carolyn in passing on May 3, 2007. Carolyn had worked for over 28 years as an inspector for Delco Electronics, retiring in 1993.
Carolyn regularly attended Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo for as long as her health allowed her to do so. In her free time, Carolyn enjoyed keeping herself occupied by reading, crocheting, and shopping. She also enjoyed taking trips to Florida with her husband. More than anything, Carolyn was very family oriented and enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Jerry) Johns, and Vicki (Ronald) Shepard; brother, Jim Hopper; grandchildren, Amber Johns-Haynes, Tiffany Hendrickson, Daniel Johns, Jennifer Galan, and David Monroe; and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in passing by her sister, Mary Eloise Finchum; and brothers, Gene Hopper and Robert Hopper.
There will be a visitation for Carolyn held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17th from 11 am to 1 pm, followed immediately by a funeral service. Carolyn will then be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.