Carolyn Sue Shilling

Carolyn Sue (Rutherford) Shilling fell asleep in Christ on March 12, 2021, surrounded by love and peace. She was 70 years old, and full of spirit till the end.
Carolyn loved life. Not just the more exciting things of life, like visits to Florida and other states with great friends, but the more mundane things as well like crochet and bowling (both of which she was excellent at). From lunch with the girls, to seeing her grandbabies she was a fierce and formable woman, always making sure to look her best before leaving the house, and never being seen without looking fabulous and vibrant. She loved to help others and was the definition of a good neighbor to her fellow human. She never turned her eyes away from the suffering of others, teaching her children and grandchildren to do the same. Ready to help in any way she could, even if she was running on fumes to do so.
Graduating from Western High School, class of 1969 she then began work for General Motors from graduation in ’69, to October 1st, 1999. She married Rick A. Shilling on January 16th, 1971 in a gorgeous wedding, looking her best as always. Together they would have two children: Misty L. (Shilling) Switzer, and Jason A. Shilling, and would raise them to be caring and compassionate members of their society and raise them well. She and Rick would share married bliss for 50 years, until her passing into glory ahead of him. She also had two grandchildren, Tyler J. Switzer, and Margaret (Ellie) E. Switzer, as well as one great grandson.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Margaret Rutherford, as well as her brothers Harold, Kenneth, and Jim, and one sister Loretta. She is survived by her immediate family, as well as her brothers Robert (Annamae), Wayne (Connie), and Fred (Clare) as well as several nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind a legacy that cannot be matched and a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. Until we see you again,
“Love you more…infinity plus one.”
In keeping with Carolyn’s wishes, no services will be held. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
