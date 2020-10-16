Carolyn Sue (Mast) Mooney

Carolyn Sue Mooney, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 9:45 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, surrounded by her family and her minsters. She was born June 21, 1941, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Russell & Charlotte (Gardner) Mast. On June 18, 1960, she married John Lloyd Mooney who preceded her in death on May 7, 2009.
Carolyn worked in activities at Sycamore Village in Kokomo before joining her husband in the families business, Mooney Dental Lab, where she worked as a Dental Technician from 1983 until 2006. Carolyn was an active member of Brookside Free Methodist Church and deeply loved her church family. She was outgoing and constantly gave of herself to others. Carolyn also had a love for life and enjoyed playing poker with her family.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Beth (Matt) Jones; grandson, Garrett Jones; brother, Ronald Mast; and sister-in-law, Rhoda Mast; along with several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brothers, Bill, Bob and Paul Mast; sister-in-law, Patricia Mast; and nephew, Robert Mast Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, October 19, 2020, at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 S., Kokomo, with Pastors Jeff Bradley and Doug Benham officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 pm Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
