Carolyn Sue (Sumpter) Eikenberry, 82, of Show Low, Arizona, and previously of Kokomo, passed away at 1:32 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her husband and four children. She was born October 24, 1938, in Kokomo, to James Walter and Hazel Marie (Webb) Sumpter. On December 16, 1956, she married Robert Eikenberry, and he survives.
Carolyn graduated from Kokomo High School in 1956 and later graduated from Comptometer School, sponsored by the Fort Wayne Business College. She was a homemaker for all of her married life and also worked at Delco Electronics, Hemmeger Printing, Linens Mainly and Sears Roebuck. She was a member of Jerome Christian Church, in Greentown, the Jerome Women’s Council and a member and supporter of the White Mountain Apache Christian Church, in White River, Arizona.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Kim Marie (Pete) Kemp, Cynthia Diane Gritton, David Lee (Andrea) Eikenberry, and Beth Ann Zahgotah; nine grandchildren, Joy Sue (Joey) Schlatter, Mikela Butterfly Kemp, Jacob Adam (Lindsay) Gritton, Joshua Daniel (Annie) Gritton, Chelsea (Jay) Mitchener, Vanessa Marie (Blake) Zook, Valerie Hope (Justin) Myers, Evan Dean (Danielle) Eikenberry and Amber Nicole (Joseph) Hawkins; 14 great-grandchildren, Kayla Schlatter, Timmy Schlatter, Leah Schlatter, Savannah Gritton, Carson Gritton, Ford Dean Gritton, Audrey Maye Zook, Ada June Zook, Charlotte Myers, Catherine Belle Myers, Everett David Eikenberry, Eleanor Eikenberry, Hazel Suzanne Hawkins and Ruby Ann Hawkins; brother, Robert (Susie) Sumpter; sister, Barbara Shearer; brother-in-law, Richard Eikenberry; and sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jerry) Kaufman and Barbara (Tom) LaFollette.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Joe Gritton; brothers, James Sumpter and Lewis Sumpter; sister, Marianne Sumpter; brothers-in-law, Elmer Hemmeger and James Shearer; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Sumpter and Judy Eikenberry; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert M. and Pauline B. (Kobel) Eikenberry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 S., Greentown, with Pastors Terry Ulm and Gene Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Thy Will Ministries. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown.
