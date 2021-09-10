Carolyn S. Williams

Carolyn Sue Williams, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 9:40 am, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born September 10, 1948, in Kokomo, to Fred Taylor and Iris (Linson) Harrell. On November 18, 1967, Carolyn married Max Bowley, who preceded her in death on January 13, 1991. On March 17, 2006, Carolyn married Charles Williams, and he survives.
Carolyn was a 1966 graduate of Kokomo High School. She worked for GM Fisher Body in Marion and was a member of the Kokomo VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to rummage sales and loved helping others. Carolyn was a selfless person, devoted mother and, known as “GG” to her great-grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Max (Kimberly) Bowley and Christy (Rodney) Lawson; grandchildren, Ashlee Sharp, Josh Bowley, Leslie Bowley, Nathan Bowley, Nicolas Bowley and Joy Bowley; great-grandchildren, Kaelynne Sharp and Kamdyn and Kaesyn Rayn; siblings, John (Dorena) Taylor, Diana (Bill) Morgan and Greg (Frieda) Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Taylor and Iris Harrell, and first husband, Max Bowley.
Services will be at 12 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.