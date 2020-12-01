Carolyn S. Grabbe, 78, Kokomo, answered her Savior’s call to go home at 7:38 am Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home. She was born May 7, 1942, to Richard and Dorothea (Hudson) Young, in Tipton County. On June 16, 1962, she married David Grabbe at the Russiaville First Baptist Church, and he survives.
Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Western High School. She later received her Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education from Indiana University-Kokomo and her Master’s Degree from Ball State University. Carolyn retired as a school teacher after 40 years of service. She taught all grades from kindergarten through high school during her career.
Carolyn loved God and was a devoted mom and loving wife. She was strong and courageous, having been an amputee from the Palm Sunday tornadoes and fighting multiple cancers for ten years, and was a true example of a virtuous woman. She was a member of Kokomo Bible Baptist Church and the Indiana Teacher’s Association.
In addition to her husband David, Carolyn is survived by her children, Timothy Wayne (Brigitte) Grabbe, John David Grabbe, Mark Alan Grabbe, Susan Elaine (Greg) Hendershot, Phillip Eugene (April) Grabbe, and Jared Lee (Becky) Grabbe; siblings, Daniel (Connie) Young, Nancy (Dale) Zell, and Ronald (Cheri) Young; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeremy David Grabbe; great-grandchild, Aaron Joseph Crenshaw; and brother-in-law, James Gross.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Dan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4-7 Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
