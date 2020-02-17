Carolyn R. (Miller) Jenkins

Carolyn R. Jenkins, 96, Kokomo, passed away at 11:12 pm Tuesday February 11, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born July 25, 1923, in North Manchester, the daughter of the late Guy & Mary (Dillman) Miller. On March 5, 1944, in North Manchester, she married Richard L. Jenkins who preceded her in death January 20, 2001.
Carolyn was a 1941 graduate of Chester Township High School in North Manchester, and had attended Manchester College. She retired in 1989 from Indiana University Kokomo as a secretary after 22 years of service. Carolyn was a member of First Friends Meeting since 1945. She was active in United Society of Friends Women and a member of the choir and bell choir.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Steven (Gale) Jenkins, Goshen, David Jenkins, Murchison, Texas, Beverly (David) Stokes, Chesterfield, Missouri, and Judy (Danny) Sheridan, Kokomo; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Summers, Rotunda West, Florida, Andrew (Kimberly) Jenkins, Nappanee, Indiana, Stephanie (Allen) Brandys, Port Charlotte, Florida, Nicholas Stokes, Tacoma, Washington, Adam (Sonia) Stokes, Highwood, Illinois, Lindsay Towe, Haley (Todd) Marshall, Micah (Heather) Jenkins all of Indianapolis, Nicole Sheridan (fiancé, Courtney Rogers), Kokomo, and Paige (Eric) Suhr, Bangor, Michigan; 24 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 1 niece, Mary Evans, and 1 nephew, Bob Kendall.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her granddaughter, Carmen; and her sister, Doris Kendall; and her daughter-in-law, Laura Jenkins.
Funeral service will be held at Noon, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Jonathan Newton, Pastor of First Friends, officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research or First Friends Meeting. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
