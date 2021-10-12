Carolyn Marie Paul, age 78, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, with her children by her side. Carolyn was born April 3, 1943 in Luttrell, Tennessee to the late Virgil and Velma McDaniel. She married Herbert Paul in November of 1963 in Tennessee, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2015.
Carol retired from General Motors after 32 years of employment. She was a member of the local UAW #292. Carol enjoyed many things outdoors such as fishing, lakes, and camping. She loved being social, attending gatherings and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving is her son, Rick (Leslie) Paul; two daughters, Lisa Paul and Tammy (Kyle) Schmidt; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Chelsi, Drew, Kassey, Britteny, Daphine, and Zach; twelve great-grandchildren, Skilah, Fender, Marleigh, Avyanna, Angus, Skylar, Ledger, Payzleigh, Peighton, Kadence, Raylin, and Kaden; three sisters, Dorothy Sedan, Charlene (Dono) Butler, and Marcella (Kevin) Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is her loving husband of 52 years, Herb; her parents; brother, Billy; and sister, Sharon.
There will be a time of visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow at South Union Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the Paul family.