Carolyn Jo (Johnson) Kuhns

Carolyn Jo Kuhns, 77, Russiaville, passed away at 8 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at IU Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers. She was born August 12, 1943 in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Vernon Kuhns and Beulah Johnson.
Carolyn was a 1961 graduate of Western High School. She graduated from Ball State University with her Master’s Degree in Education in 1965. She retired from Taylor School Corporation in 2001 after 36 years of service. She was also a Head Start school bus aide. Carolyn was a member of New London Friends Church, Howard County Extension Homemakers, and Howard County Exhibit Association for 4-H. She was a foster parent and started on staff at Quaker Haven Camp in the kitchen, then ended up becoming the head cook for many years. Carolyn enjoyed watching all sports, but loved watching and attending Purdue women’s basketball games.
Carolyn is survived by her adopted child, Cari (Nick) Walker; sister, Marcheta Davis; brothers, James “Jim” (Jeanie) Kuhns, Phil (Martha) Kuhns, and Ron (Cindy) Kuhns; her pride and joy granddaughter, Kaylee Walker; along with several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Kuhns; and brother-in-law, John Davis.
A private family funeral will take place with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of Carolyn’s obituary page at www.stoutandson.com beginning at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Entombment will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 7 pm Monday, January 25, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
