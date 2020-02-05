On Sunday February 2, 2020, Carolyn Jane Hunt went to be with the Lord. She leaves behind her husband Frank Hunt "Duke" of 50 years. She was born to the late Russell Raymond and Rea Fouch in Kokomo July 23, 1937.
Carolyn attended Kokomo High School. She worked for General Motors for 12 years and owned and operated Pipeline Internal Ceiling's with her husband for many years. Carolyn enjoyed the outdoors and gambling at the Casino's.
Surviving her are husband Duke, daughter Jinny Head (Robert), sons Eddie Willis, Rick Willis, three brothers, three sisters and several grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Those who preceded her in death are her parents, sons Donnie and Willie Willis, grandson Ethan Bentley.
Services for Carolyn will take place Friday February 7, 2020 at Ellers Main Street Chapel at 1:00pm with Reverend Dale Fouch officiating and a two hour calling prior. Burial will take place at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery.