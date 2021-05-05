Carolyn J Camp, 83, passed away on May 3, 2021. She was born on December 19, 1937 to the late Elmer East and Virginia (Smith) Johnson. She was born and raised in Kokomo, graduating from Kokomo High School in 1956. She married Bobby Camp on October 13 of that same year, and she had four children: Michael Camp (Pamela), Phyllis Fording (Jeffery), Charles Camp (Angela), and Anthony Edwards (Heather).
Carolyn is survived by four brothers, Richard East, Robert East, Jerry East, and Steven East; one sister, Janet Weddle; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great granddaughters, and numerous special friends and family members.
She retired from Chrysler and was a member of UAW Local 292. She loved playing Euchre, Solitaire, and crocheting blankets for We-Care. Carolyn loved being with her grandkids and great grandkids, going to Red Lobster with her friends, and was active in the Howard County Democrat Central Committee, the Howard County Democrat Women's Club, and the Northcentral Indiana Democrat Women's Club.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James East and John East; one sister, Donna Butz; one son, Matthew Camp; and two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Amanda Mallory.
Services for Carolyn will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 8th at Ellers Mortuary Main St Chapel, with Pastor Jim Morrison officiating. Friends may call from 10am-1pm. Masks will be required while in the building.
Carolyn will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden.