Carolyn Biddle

Carolyn A. Biddle, 80 of Tipton died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. Carolyn was born in Tipton on May 4, 1939 to Francis V. & Frances T. (Koors) Dane. She is survived by her husband Marvin R. Biddle who she married on March 1, 2003.
Carolyn had worked at Delco in Kokomo, retiring in 1997. She was a graduate of the St. Joseph Academy in Tipton and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she participated in the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards – especially Euchre. Her family was always an important piece of her life.
Survivors besides her husband Marvin include four children, Rhonda Showalter and husband Larry, Candy Biddle, Julieann Smith and husband Marty and Sandra Warner and husband Mark; two sisters, Rosina Simm of California and Chris Ehman of Kokomo; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie, Drew, Leslie, Aaron, Stephen, Chad, Ashley, Theresa, Brooke and Jimmy and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one son-in-law, Andy Michel, Fishers.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter Jeannette Michel and eight brothers and sisters, Joe Dane, Mary Griffin, Margaret Brown, Henry Dane, Bernard Dane, Frances Shawhan, Betty Thornton and Clem Dane.
Funeral services for Carolyn will be for immediate family only. All others are invited to watch the service live starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30. Please use the link on Carolyn’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com or go directly to Young-Nichols’ Facebook page. If you miss the live funeral a link will be posted to watch the service later.
A funeral mass of celebration will be scheduled in the future at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Carolyn will be buried in St. John’s Cemetery. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Biddle family with the arrangements. Memorial donations in Carolyn’s honor may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill Street. Tipton, Indiana, 46072.