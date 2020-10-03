Carolyn Ann (Watson) Rankin

Carolyn Ann Rankin, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 11:20 pm Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home. She was born April 7, 1945, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late J. Robert & Alma (Dotterer) Watson. She married Philip Rankin in 1967 and he survives.
Carolyn was a 1963 graduate of Kokomo High School. She graduated from Indiana Central College with a bachelor’s degree in 1967, then earned a master’s degree in Education from Butler University in 1969. Carolyn’s passion was educating children and she retired from Kokomo School Corporation after 40+ years as a teacher. She was a member of ADK Teacher’s Sorority, Childhood Education International, and International Literacy Association, and served as president of School Masters. Carolyn was a 52 year member of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon for several years. She enjoyed selling and collecting Longaberger Baskets.
Along with her husband Philip, Carolyn is also survived by her children, Neil (Meshell) Rankin, and Amy Rankin; grandchildren, Noah Rankin, and Sid Mathis; and sister, Darlene (Raymond Paul) Watson.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Eric Rankin.
Private graveside services will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to First Evangelical Presbyterian Church or to Childhood Education International. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
